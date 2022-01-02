By Tom Kitchin of RNZ One of New Zealand's most iconic festivals is on track for its busiest year yet, with more than 5000 tickets sold and organisers hoping they won't have to cancel the Art Deco Festival in Napier scheduled...Full Article
Art Deco Festival planning for one of busiest years ever
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Napier Art Deco Festival: More than 5000 tickets already sold, busiest year yet possible
New Zealand Herald
By Tom Kitchin of RNZ One of New Zealand's most iconic festivals is on track for its busiest year yet, with more than 5000 tickets..