As large waves washed ashore in Tonga last night – and volcanic booms from the latest underwater eruption could be heard as far away as Fiji, and potentially New Zealand – a local urged people "to pray for us". And in New Zealand,...Full Article
Tonga hit by large waves after underwater volcanic eruption
❗️ Warning Issued in Oceania as Waves Crash Into Tonga from Giant Underwater Eruption
Tsunami warnings have been issued for Tonga, Fiji, & New Zealand after a huge volcanic eruption out at sea was captured by..
Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai eruption: Tsunami alert for Tonga following underwater volcanic eruption
Large waves are washing ashore in Tonga after another violent volcanic eruption hit the island nation - and Government officials..
News24.com | Tsunami waves crash ashore in Tonga after powerful eruption
Large waves crashed ashore in Tonga on Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption that was heard in neighbouring countries..
