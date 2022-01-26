A group of parents will today argue their case as to why the Government should urgently stop the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5 to 11. Despite experts saying the vaccine is extremely safe for children and will protect...Full Article
Covid-19: Parents head to High Court to try and stop vaccine rollout for kids
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Most Parents Remain Concerned About Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds
Most Parents Remain Concerned About , Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines
for Kids, Survey Finds.
The recent survey was conducted..
Wibbitz Top Stories
Gov. Youngkin Faces New Lawsuit As Virginia Mask Order Kicks In
Watch VideoRepublican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was facing a new legal challenge over his executive action that aimed to let..
Newsy