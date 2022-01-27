A complete set of Cook's Voyages in first editions will be auctioned in New Zealand next week. The voyages of Captain James Cook (1728-1779) includes three volumes relating to the famous explorer's circumnavigation of the globe....Full Article
Complete set of Cook's Voyages in first editions to sell at New Zealand auction
