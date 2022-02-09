A district court trial has been aborted after a defence lawyer involved received a text informing him he was a close contact of a person with Covid-19.The trial in Hamilton was just about to break for the morning adjournment on...Full Article
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Trial aborted as lawyer deemed close contact during hearing
New Zealand Herald
