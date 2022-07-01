New Zealand Designates Proud Boys a Terrorist Group
Published
The far-right Proud Boys are not known to operate in the country, but the designation makes it illegal for New Zealanders to support them.Full Article
Published
The far-right Proud Boys are not known to operate in the country, but the designation makes it illegal for New Zealanders to support them.Full Article
Watch VideoNew Zealand's government has declared that American far-right groups the Proud Boys and The Base are terrorist..
By RNZ New Zealand has designated US groups the Proud Boys and The Base as terrorist entities.Set down in the Government's official..