A Covid expert says he is not ruling out New Zealand going back into red within the next few weeks as Covid numbers continue to rise.There are 9629 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - up by more than 3000 from...Full Article
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: NZ could be back in red within weeks - expert
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Influx of illness with second wave on the horizon
New Zealand is in the grip of a sickness surge as health practitioners deal with an influx of respiratory illnesses while an expert..
New Zealand Herald