Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: NZ could be back in red within weeks - expert

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: NZ could be back in red within weeks - expert

New Zealand Herald

Published

A Covid expert says he is not ruling out New Zealand going back into red within the next few weeks as Covid numbers continue to rise.There are 9629 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - up by more than 3000 from...

Full Article