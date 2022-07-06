Parents of 8-Year-Old Were Accused of Her Murder. Now, So Are 12 More People.
Published
Elizabeth Struhs of Queensland, Australia, died in January because, according to the police, she was denied medical care.Full Article
Published
Elizabeth Struhs of Queensland, Australia, died in January because, according to the police, she was denied medical care.Full Article
**INTRODUCTION**
This paper is partly driven by a recent case of hate speech uttered by an Oromo student at Harvard..
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teenager wounded during a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan are..