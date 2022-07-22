Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle this evening on State Highway 2 near Bethlehem. The pair, who were pedestrians, were killed in the incident that occurred about 8.30pm. Two other people received minor injuries....Full Article
State Highway 2 crash: Two pedestrians dead after motorcycle crash in Bethlehem
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
