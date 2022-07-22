State Highway 2 crash: Two pedestrians dead after motorcycle crash in Bethlehem

State Highway 2 crash: Two pedestrians dead after motorcycle crash in Bethlehem

New Zealand Herald

Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle this evening on State Highway 2 near Bethlehem. The pair, who were pedestrians, were killed in the incident that occurred about 8.30pm. Two other people received minor injuries....

