The Green Party has voted down a major constitutional change that would give Party delegates more power over choosing how the party goes into government.The vote will be seen as a boost to James Shaw, the former Green Party co-leader...Full Article
Green Party votes down constitutional changes, boosting ousted co-leader James Shaw
New Zealand Herald
