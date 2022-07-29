Hong Kong: Mirror Concert Accident to Be Investigated
Published
Two dancers for the popular boy band were hospitalized, a local news outlet reported. Hong Kong officials promised an investigation.Full Article
Published
Two dancers for the popular boy band were hospitalized, a local news outlet reported. Hong Kong officials promised an investigation.Full Article
Hong Kong authorities launched an investigation after a big video panel fell onto a stage during a concert by Hong Kong boyband..
Music was rudely interrupted by shrieks when a giant TV screen fell off during boy band Mirror's concert at Hong Kong Coliseum..