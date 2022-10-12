The numbers are in for tonight's Lotto draw, with players in with a chance to win their share of the $10 million Powerball jackpot. Tonight's numbers were: 37, 22, 15, 39, 9 and 27. The bonus ball was 31 and the Powerball was...Full Article
Lotto: Powerball jackpot set at $10 million, will someone strike it big?
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
