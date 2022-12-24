Afghanistan protests: Taliban use water cannon on women opposing university ban
Women in Afghanistan are protesting against the Taliban's ban on female students attending university.Full Article
Taliban security forces used a water cannon to disperse women protesting the ban on university education for women on Saturday,..
Women have rallied in Kabul after the Taliban enforced a ban on female higher education. The decision sparked an international..
The Taliban’s ban on women attending university hit like a bombshell to current and future students, despite the consistent..