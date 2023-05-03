France, Japan sign nuclear partnership deal
Published
France and Japan have signed a nuclear cooperation agreement in Paris, the French ministry said on Wednesday. The joint declaration pledges to deepen and accelerate ties in the…Full Article
Published
France and Japan have signed a nuclear cooperation agreement in Paris, the French ministry said on Wednesday. The joint declaration pledges to deepen and accelerate ties in the…Full Article
By Dr. Kapil Narula and Dr. Andrew DeWit*
The G7, formed in 1975, is an intergovernmental political forum of seven..