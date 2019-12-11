Global  

More than 720 homes lost in NSW fires

SBS Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
More than 720 homes have been lost in NSW this fire season as the fire danger remains high across the state with almost 90 fires despite cooler conditions.
News video: Extremely poor visibility from plane window as smoke from bushfires shrouds Sydney

Extremely poor visibility from plane window as smoke from bushfires shrouds Sydney 08:37

 Footage filmed on December 5 shows the extremely poor visibility from a plane window as smoke from several bushfires has left Sydney shrouded.

