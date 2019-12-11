More than 720 homes lost in NSW fires

|•°«{N€V€®_WΔLK_ΔL¤N€}»°•| RT @da_jamieson: 724+ homes lost 2.7m hectares burnt 6 lives lost Bushfire season has at least 2 months left How can we afford not to act o… 37 minutes ago

Leanne @vanOnselenP Maybe you should feel more concern for the people that have lost their homes than your views 2 hours ago

Belinda Priest @pleiadian1111 @TeamTrump @realDonaldTrump Kurds were slaughtered and lost their homes. The 55 day delay in aid cos… https://t.co/aR0zNgidi7 3 hours ago

KT Thompson #fff 🇪🇺 @bristolbase @TristanCorkPost Yes! it’s vital part of housing strategy to prevent the 1000s of family homes being l… https://t.co/9I0Oy9EarS 5 hours ago

Lee Shipley @finn_phineas @mirandadevine @BOM_au From yesterday. "in NSW alone more than 720 homes lost so far... And fire crew… https://t.co/2pZ0wsJhyD 8 hours ago

Think on KERA More than 850,000 families lost their homes in 2008. But when millions lost money-- businesses and corporations gai… https://t.co/IfgeSG1Ivl 12 hours ago