New DNA evidence rejects incest claim but couple's visa nightmare goes on

The Age Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
An Ethiopian couple suspected of incest by the Australian government have been told their visa case cannot be reviewed despite fresh DNA evidence that scuttles the claim.
