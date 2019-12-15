New DNA evidence rejects incest claim but couple's visa nightmare goes on Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

An Ethiopian couple suspected of incest by the Australian government have been told their visa case cannot be reviewed despite fresh DNA evidence that scuttles the claim. 👓 View full article

