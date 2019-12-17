Africa Girl RT @Kon__K: I love this story. Melbourne Sikhs drive 700km through the night to deliver food to fire-affected town. https://t.co/Guo7KAqqga 5 hours ago

Cherylynne Bullen Melbourne Sikhs drive 700km through the night to deliver food to fire-affected town https://t.co/IIak2IuhbN 13 hours ago

Never Forget Khalistani Terror RT @Harbaks21769227: their Khalistani agenda in the name of our peaceful religion Sikhism. Help people like #RealSikhs. https://t.co/3p7L2E… 14 hours ago

Sardar Tahir RT @NirmalDeol3: https://t.co/3MfUM8VcCL When our #Sikh culture is all about care. The Sikh Support volunteers covered 700km over-night an… 15 hours ago

Howl & Associates 🐺 RT @BUSINESSricardo: Melbourne Sikhs drive 700km through the night to deliver food to fire-affected town https://t.co/HsQazODDSK @SBSNews 22 hours ago

Ricardo Gonçalves Melbourne Sikhs drive 700km through the night to deliver food to fire-affected town https://t.co/HsQazODDSK @SBSNews 1 day ago

💧Peter renewables for me Coleman Melbourne Sikhs have driven 700km through the night to deliver food to a fire-affected town https://t.co/ZBTrR34gbh 1 day ago