Melbourne Sikhs drive 700km through the night to deliver food to fire-affected town

SBS Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
A group of Sikh volunteers drove all the way from Melbourne to Braidwood, just outside Canberra, after hearing of how the recent bushfires had devastated surrounding communities.
