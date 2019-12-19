Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hate monger Blair Cottrell's appeal fails

SBS Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Convicted criminal Blair Cottrell has failed in his bid to have his conviction for inciting hatred quashed by a Melbourne court.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wolfie_Rankin

Wolfie Rankin RT @HunterMezher: Hate monger Blair Cottrell's appeal fails https://t.co/IM7F7T0Poj 11 minutes ago

bondi_izzy

💧Susan Israel RT @joxer: More good news. Self professed neo-nazi hate monger Blair Cottrell's legal appeal has failed. He has been convicted of inciting… 13 minutes ago

Sylch16

sylvana RT @CatPurry9: Dear Blair Cottrell, Ha! Ha! You could always try NOT being a degenerate prick. https://t.co/5zkD6w6LXE 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.