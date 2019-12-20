Properties lost, others under threat amid catastrophic fire conditions in South Australia Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 22 hours ago )

The Country Fire Service says 28 fires have been sparked across the state amid catastrophic fire conditions on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Move2Sydney Properties lost, others under threat amid catastrophic fire conditions in South Australia https://t.co/1mFqyMCtmB 18 hours ago #StopGreed Properties lost, others under threat amid catastrophic fire conditions in South Australia https://t.co/qrqbcQbpS4 via @smh 19 hours ago MrsPABBK🤷🏼‍♀️ RT @MrsPABBK: @JoshuaPotash @pK_solo1 My dad was a refugee after WWII. Lost his family home & properties near Kraków. He fought in the resi… 6 days ago MrsPABBK🤷🏼‍♀️ @JoshuaPotash @pK_solo1 My dad was a refugee after WWII. Lost his family home & properties near Kraków. He fought i… https://t.co/I6puxrns2s 1 week ago