Koalas find shelter from fire in laundry room

SBS Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
While protecting a home in Cudlee Creek, a fire crew spotted a koala in the middle of the lawn. They carried the koala to safety into the laundry area where they found five other koalas already in there.
