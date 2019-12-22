Global  

Jarratt settles lawsuit against Telegraph

SBS Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Actor John Jarratt has settled his lawsuit against The Daily Telegraph over an article after he was acquitted that seemed to claim he had "got away with rape".
