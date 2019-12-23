Victoria's longest-serving Labor premier John Cain has died

Former Victorian premier John Cain has died, aged 88, after suffering a stroke earlier in December.

Mr Cain, the state's longest-serving Labor premier, has died aged 88 after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

Former Victorian premier John Cain dies

