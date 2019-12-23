Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Young Australians are using TikTok to slam Scott Morrison for holidaying in Hawaii

SBS Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Australian teens are taking to video-driven social media app TikTok to post videos criticising Prime Minister Scott Morrison's handling of the bushfire crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian PM cuts short leave as anger mounts over fires

Australian PM cuts short leave as anger mounts over fires 02:01

 Morrison cut short his trip after he was seen in Hawaii on a family vacation as Australia burned.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.