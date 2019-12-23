Global  

Work continues on devastating Adelaide Hills bushfire

SBS Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Country Fire Service crews are continuing to work on the Adelaide Hills bushfire, with the Cudlee Creek blaze still at watch and act, ahead of dangerous weather conditions.
