Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

NSW Volunteer Fire Fighters Association calls for compensation for those on the frontline

SBS Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The president of the body representing NSW's volunteer firefighters says the situation is dire, as he calls for members to be compensated after weeks of toil.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSMWatchdog2013

Not a Canberra Bubbler 🌲🌏🌲 RT @Qldaah: The president of the NSW Volunteer Fire Fighters Association says the situation on the ground is ‘out of control’ as he calls f… 13 hours ago

finnsydney

finnsyd RT @SBSNews: The president of NSW's Volunteer Fire Fighters Association says the state and federal governments have ignored the fact member… 1 day ago

norabunoraibu

Michael(マイケル)@Sydney 12/20-1/9 interesting what comes up when scratching past the headline. the "volunteer fire fighters association" sounds as le… https://t.co/Fh8sVmCltH 2 days ago

WgarNews

WGAR News👣 #AboriginalRights AltMediaMonitor RT @pg0268: @WScetrine Wouldn’t it be nice of the NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons expressed support for all the volunteers https://… 2 days ago

pg0268

Pip @WScetrine Wouldn’t it be nice of the NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons expressed support for all the voluntee… https://t.co/ftTqDDV1qE 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.