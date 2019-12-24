Global  

'Merry Crisis!': Sydney mural mocks Scott Morrison's Hawaiian holiday

SBS Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A Sydney artist has responded to Scott Morrison's recent holiday by drawing a mural of the prime minister in Hawaiian clothing with fires raging around him.
News video: Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues 01:51

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires crisis in his home state deepened. Emer McCarthy reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues [Video]Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Australian PM Scott Morrison apologizes for family holiday amid major wildfires [Video]Australian PM Scott Morrison apologizes for family holiday amid major wildfires

Australian PM Scott Morrison apologizes for family holiday amid major wildfires

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian PM apologies for holiday during fire crisis

Australian PM apologies for holiday during fire crisisAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a Hawaii holiday following a barrage of criticism for holidaying while his country endured an unprecedented...
WorldNews Also reported by •The AgeFrance 24SifyBBC News

Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday

Two volunteer Australian firefighters died on Thursday night in the battle against blazes around Sydney, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short a...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJapan TodayBBC News

