Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Revellers leave Christmas chaos at a Sydney beach

The Age Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Bronte was littered with garbage including clothing and shopping bags after Christmas Day festivities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia's Bondi Beach celebrates Christmas

Australia's Bondi Beach celebrates Christmas 00:05

 Beach goers were met with Christmas trees in the sand and lifeguards in Santa hats at Sydney&apos;s Bondi beach on a hot Christmas Day (December 25).

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NigelLBoyle

Nigel Boyle RT @Kate3015: Revellers leave Christmas chaos at a Sydney beach https://t.co/HwiZozFCpl Hmmmm, they obviously have little regard for the en… 3 minutes ago

Freddyfuddrucke

💧Citizen BrisBoy 👻🍀 RT @JmarrMarr: Revellers leave Christmas chaos at a Sydney beach https://t.co/5wrPotQAqw via @smh Gosh your reporters must be hard up for s… 6 minutes ago

Koiwao19

Idiot hunter @OZzSue1 @SkyNewsAust Why do you lie?? Have you no real criticisms? This wasn't protesters as you well know. https://t.co/QrMtKU1gnH 31 minutes ago

MdmAbsentMinded

💧Résistez Maintenant! RT @drcbond: #MateSong #LiveOurPhilausophy Revellers leave Christmas chaos at a Sydney beach https://t.co/W3C3L7hT7Y via @smh 2 hours ago

savebronte

savebronte Our beautiful #Bronte beach was left a bit of a mess yesterday. Via @smh “Revellers leave Christmas chaos at a Sydn… https://t.co/HfP6WG3Kwo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.