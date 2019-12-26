'The whole country is cooking': Tourism Australia's $15 million ad starring Kylie Minogue gets mixed reviews

15 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Kylie Minogue delivers alternative Christmas message 03:07 Kylie Minogue dons the mechanics overalls famously worn by her Neighbours character as she briefly reprises the role for her latest project. The singer, 51, who rose to fame as Charlene Robinson in the soap from 1986 to 1988, rolls out from under a car in character as part of a video filmed for...