'The whole country is cooking': Tourism Australia's $15 million ad starring Kylie Minogue gets mixed reviews

SBS Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A new star-studded Tourism Australia ad has divided social media, with some describing it as the "best ad ever" while others argue it's false advertising.
News video: Kylie Minogue delivers alternative Christmas message

Kylie Minogue delivers alternative Christmas message 03:07

 Kylie Minogue dons the mechanics overalls famously worn by her Neighbours character as she briefly reprises the role for her latest project. The singer, 51, who rose to fame as Charlene Robinson in the soap from 1986 to 1988, rolls out from under a car in character as part of a video filmed for...

Kylie Minogue begs Brexit-weary Britons to head down under

Kylie Minogue stars in a new Tourism Australia advertisement designed to entice Brexit-weary Britons to take a break down under.
