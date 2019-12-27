Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Supermaxi Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart

SBS Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Supermaxi Comanche has taken out line honours in the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Supermaxi Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart https://t.co/SbmInDeBJU via @skinnergj 38 minutes ago

MariaMatthews5

Maria Matthews RT @SBSNews: Supermaxi Comanche has taken out line honours in the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart https://t.co/K5OKSCeyGS 3 hours ago

TulipPenney

Tulip Penney #Supermaxi #Comanche #wins 75th #Sydney to #Hobart #yacht #race https://t.co/wbPdhz4bxh @SBSNews 3 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News Supermaxi Comanche has taken out line honours in the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart https://t.co/K5OKSCeyGS 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.