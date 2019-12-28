Global  

Newcastle earthquake victims remembered

SBS Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Newcastle has paused to reflect as rescuers and victims gathered for the 30th anniversary of a devastating earthquake that killed 13 people in 1989.
