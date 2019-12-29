Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks expected to go ahead, despite fire conditions

SBS Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Sydney New Year's Eve celebrations are set to be bigger than ever despite reports it could be cancelled if catastrophic fire conditions are declared.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular

New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular 03:22

 When it's happening and what you need to know.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Toddlers New Years Eve Party [Video]Toddlers New Years Eve Party

The skating rink hosted a New Year's Eve party today. This one is for kids six and under who can't celebrate the New Year like their parents.

Credit: KOAMPublished

Top concerts on New Year's Eve [Video]Top concerts on New Year's Eve

Here are some of the top concerts on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sydney New Year's fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

Fire authorities warned that the fireworks could be canceled if catastrophic conditions are declared.
Khaleej Times

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

Sydney's multi-million-dollar New Year's Eve firework display will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis threatening the city. Australia has also confirmed that...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.