Sydney New Year's Eve show to welcome refugees with 'unity' theme

SBS Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
With a theme of "unity", 2020 has been declared the "year of welcome" by organisers of this year's New Year’s Eve fireworks.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Eve Fireworks and Gun Safety

New Year's Eve Fireworks and Gun Safety 01:48

 Firework safety precautions during the holiday season.

Local taxi company is offering free rides on New Year's Eve [Video]Local taxi company is offering free rides on New Year's Eve

5 Star Taxi will pick up revelers for free after midnight on New Year's.

Credit: KDRVPublished

Law firm has warning about rideshare services [Video]Law firm has warning about rideshare services

Some attacks were reported last New Year's Eve.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:11Published


Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfiresSydney's multi-million-dollar New Year's Eve firework display will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis threatening the city. Australia has also confirmed that...
WorldNews

Harbour fireworks will feel surreal this year, but the show must go on

Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks display benefits both the community and the economy.
The Age

