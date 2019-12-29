Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

SA investigation into fireworks blaze

SBS Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Fireworks may have been the cause of fires in South Australia as the state suffers through heatwave conditions with high fire dangers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fireworks Fire [Video]Fireworks Fire

A house goes up in flames early this morning and fireworks could be to blame.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Caught on Camera: Bradford fireworks display goes wild [Video]Caught on Camera: Bradford fireworks display goes wild

Caught on Camera: Bradford fireworks display goes wild

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warning not to use fireworks during summer after major blaze in Coromandel

Warning not to use fireworks during summer after major blaze in CoromandelFire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) are warning New Zealanders not to use fireworks over the summer period after a major blaze broke out in the Coromandel last...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.