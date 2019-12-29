Global  

Fireworks suspected of sparking two fires south of Adelaide

SBS Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Fireworks may have been the cause of fires in South Australia as the state suffers through heatwave conditions with high fire dangers.
SA investigation into fireworks blaze

