Heat, wind gusts raise Tasmania fire risk Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Temperatures are forecast to reach 40C in Hobart and the low 30s across the state, combining with thunderstorms and winds to heighten the risk of fires. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lyndall Ley RT @NITV: Tasmanians have been urged to remain alert to fire risks as the state faces 40C temperatures in southern and eastern areas. https… 13 hours ago 💧John Holmes Heat, wind gusts raise Tasmania fire risk | NITV https://t.co/ODA8re3DjM via @NITV 14 hours ago Saeed Valadbaygi Heat, wind gusts raise Tasmania fire #Risk - SBS News https://t.co/PRsyBUcXMu 15 hours ago NITV Tasmanians have been urged to remain alert to fire risks as the state faces 40C temperatures in southern and easter… https://t.co/GMSonjtJ11 18 hours ago