'Who knows what to expect': Pauline Hanson sets up lonely hearts phone-in

SBS Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Senator Pauline Hanson is using her Facebook page to reach out to any lonely people who want someone to tell their troubles to on the last night of the year.
KerryAnnSmith1

Kerry-Ann Smith RT @Blueblurr64: Every Muslim & LGBTI out there should give Pauline Hanson a call tonight & let her know how she has made them feel unsafe… 1 minute ago

SENSIMILLIEA

PRINCESS📯👑🌟OF LOVE ♥️🃏🗞 RT @SBSNews: Senator Pauline Hanson is using her Facebook page to reach out to any lonely people who want someone to tell their troubles to… 12 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest 'Who knows what to expect': Pauline Hanson sets up lonely hearts phone-in https://t.co/kpq9Z9vJti via @skinnergj 14 minutes ago

SureshRajan6

Suresh Rajan Should I ring?🥵 https://t.co/8wWUc6h0Yj 37 minutes ago

Blueblurr64

Whosawhatnow Every Muslim & LGBTI out there should give Pauline Hanson a call tonight & let her know how she has made them feel… https://t.co/t1GoaPbh4s 1 hour ago

roodle4

roodle4 'Who knows what to expect': Pauline Hanson sets up lonely hearts phone-in https://t.co/Md7h2B04x1 via @SBSNews 1 hour ago

Quidam9872

🔥💧Mary Drury #auspol Appalling is lonely. Contact her. https://t.co/r6hWoXVq9b 2 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News Senator Pauline Hanson is using her Facebook page to reach out to any lonely people who want someone to tell their… https://t.co/zKFF18Jyji 3 hours ago

