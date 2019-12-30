Global  

New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead around Australia despite high fire danger

SBS Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Fireworks displays in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne are all scheduled to go ahead as planned, while Canberra has called off the celebrations due to high fire risk.
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular

New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular 03:22

 When it's happening and what you need to know.

Recent related news from verified sources

Police investigating horror New Year's Eve fireworks show

Police investigating horror New Year's Eve fireworks showA box of rockets toppled over mid-display, sending fireworks streaking into the crowd of around 50 onlookers
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •WorldNewscbs4.comCornish GuardianNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comSBSBBC News

'A tough start to 2020': Australia welcomes new decade amid bushfire crisis

New Year's Eve fireworks displays went ahead around Australia despite calls to cancel festivities during the bushfire crisis.
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

