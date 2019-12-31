Global  

The NSW RFS Commissioner pays tribute to volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Shane Fitzsimmons has paid an emotional tribute to a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter and father-to-be, Samuel McPaul, who was killed when his fire truck was overturned in extreme winds.
