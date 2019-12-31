Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

'Potential fatalities': Three missing as NSW South Coast hit by fires

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Three missing people are feared dead on the fire-scorched NSW South Coast.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lack of forecast rains to prolong Australian bushfires threat [Video]Lack of forecast rains to prolong Australian bushfires threat

Official weather forecasts for Australia out on Thursday showed no substantial rains for at least three months, providing grim news as firefighters battle to get more than 100 bushfires raging across..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Australia Bushfires: Millions Of Acres Left Destroyed [Video]Australia Bushfires: Millions Of Acres Left Destroyed

Flames continue to rage in parts of Australia, as firefighters race to contain the spread. At least three people have died so far as parts of the nation brace for worse conditions as they head into..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Three possible fatalities on South Coast in NSW's worst fire season on record

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said it is "absolutely" the worst bushfire season on record in NSW.
The Age


Tweets about this

ChauchatM

Mathias Chauchat RT @SBSNews: Three missing people are feared dead on the fire-scorched NSW South Coast. https://t.co/3xFYFDyKjL 3 minutes ago

fullmoisture

💧Victoria Hamilton RT @opa1420: 'Potential fatalities': Three missing as NSW South Coast hit by fires https://t.co/dfpNAzP1GG @SBSNews 26 minutes ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw 'Potential fatalities': Three missing as NSW South Coast hit by fires https://t.co/dfpNAzP1GG @SBSNews 29 minutes ago

max_power50

Max Power 'Potential fatalities': Three missing as NSW South Coast hit by fires https://t.co/v5ii1Ww60Q via @SBSNews 32 minutes ago

9NewsAdel

Nine News Adelaide LIVE COVERAGE: Authorities fear three potential fatalities on the NSW South Coast, while four others are missing in… https://t.co/TwqE7MsX4U 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.