'Potential fatalities': Three missing as NSW South Coast hit by fires

Official weather forecasts for Australia out on Thursday showed no substantial rains for at least three months, providing grim news as firefighters battle to get more than 100 bushfires raging across..

Australia Bushfires: Millions Of Acres Left Destroyed Flames continue to rage in parts of Australia, as firefighters race to contain the spread. At least three people have died so far as parts of the nation brace for worse conditions as they head into.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published on November 13, 2019