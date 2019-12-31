Global  

Two dead as NSW South Coast hit by fires

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Fires are sweeping across the NSW South Coast.
Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency [Video]Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency

The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking..

Wildfires burn on Australia's east coast at prime minister comforts victims [Video]Wildfires burn on Australia's east coast at prime minister comforts victims

At least three people are dead, several remain missing and dozens have been injured as wildfires continue to raze Australia's drought-stricken east coast. Officials also said more than 150 homes have..

'Tragic set of circumstances': Two dead as NSW South Coast hit by fires

Fires are sweeping across the NSW South Coast.
SBS

'Potential fatalities': Three missing as NSW South Coast hit by fires

Three missing people are feared dead on the fire-scorched NSW South Coast.
SBS

Tweets about this

mercernany

💧Nanette Mercer RT @GuardianAus: NSW fires: two men dead, one missing and homes destroyed by bushfires on south coast https://t.co/aAZyQ4Yje5 3 seconds ago

NanaJMcK

Nana J RT @kmcilwain: A reader sent us this video, showing firefighters working to save buildings at the Homemaker Centre in Batemans Bay this aft… 11 seconds ago

bkjeremy

Jez (*The Nanny*) 👨‍👧❤️💛🖤🌈 RT @SBSNews: "A very tragic set of circumstances" https://t.co/GsZ6JfeuEy 39 seconds ago

jameswest2010

James West RT @bencubby: Two dead, one missing on South Coast in NSW's worst fire season on record https://t.co/nhOijyLBwi via @smh 2 minutes ago

MezBreezeDesign

Mez Breeze RT @SBSNews: NSW Police say the two men found dead in a fire-hit home in Cobargo, NSW were a father and a son who are believed to have died… 3 minutes ago

equityliberty

sandy sm RT @GavinCoote: #BREAKING: Two people are confirmed dead in a bushfire which tore through Cobargo, on the NSW south coast. The men are beli… 3 minutes ago

Cowcakes

💧Ken Dally Two confirmed dead, another missing as fires ring towns across NSW South Coast https://t.co/N1hXCS2f1q via @ABCNews 5 minutes ago

hbodekersmith

Holly Bodeker-Smith “It’s dark, there’s no power. Apocalyptic is the word...” The Guardian via @inkl: NSW fires: two men dead, one mis… https://t.co/hqWBqGmk4h 7 minutes ago

