Bronwen English RT @NinaBStevens: More devastating loss of life in the bushfires. A father and son now confirmed dead in Cobargo - fears for an elderly man… 1 hour ago Lex de Grauw Father and son dead, man missing as more than a hundred fires continue to burn across NSW https://t.co/M6ZvK9qwDh @SBSNews 2 hours ago Tanya P Father and son dead, man missing as more than a hundred fires continue to burn across NSW https://t.co/MqhJPwB1yx 2 hours ago Nina Stevens More devastating loss of life in the bushfires. A father and son now confirmed dead in Cobargo - fears for an elder… https://t.co/Uh8dsVbyba 4 hours ago Sue Nash -AKF Jared❤ @kayb625 It could simply be someone who had not seen his dad in a long time?🤷🏼‍♀️ Or if Henry was missing, presume… https://t.co/54BjWpHx6R 14 hours ago