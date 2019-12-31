Father and son dead, man missing as more than 100 fires continue to burn across NSW

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

There has been two more deaths from fires on the NSW South Coast as officials warn people to brace themselves for more property damage in the next 48 hours. 👓 View full article



12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage 00:54 Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Police said a father and son died in the early hours of Tuesday defending their home in Cobargo, near the coast in the...