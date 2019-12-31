Global  

Father and son dead, man missing as more than 100 fires continue to burn across NSW

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
There has been two more deaths from fires on the NSW South Coast as officials warn people to brace themselves for more property damage in the next 48 hours.
 Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Police said a father and son died in the early hours of Tuesday defending their home in Cobargo, near the coast in the...

Father and son dead, man missing as more than a hundred fires continue to burn across NSW

Fires continue to rage across the NSW South Coast with many facing telecommunication outages overnight.
SBS

