2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Five Unusual Resolutions To Try This Year 00:33 1. Learn something you never did as a child, like riding a bike. 2. Write a travel challenge list and try and tick off some places throughout the year. 3. Make sense of what makes you angry or upset. 4. Set up the company you’ve thought about making and try it out. 5. Be more engaging at work and...