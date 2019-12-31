Global  

Scott Morrison urges Australians to celebrate 'amazing country' as fires rage

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has delivered a new year's message, urging everyone to take comfort in the "amazing spirit of Australians".
News video: Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead 01:12

 Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience. Firefighting authorities, however, have refused to rule out cancelling the display at the last minute.

Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters [Video]Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday (December 24) announced four weeks of paid leave for public servants taking time off to fight fires as volunteers, during his tour to fire-affected..

Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis [Video]Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has toured areas of New South Wales devastated by recent wildfires. Around 200 wildfires were burning in four states, with New South Wales accounting for more..

Recent related news from verified sources

Scott Morrison uses Christmas message to commend 'amazing' firefighters

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is encouraging Australians to look forward to 2020 and praised those who served their communities in a year of natural disasters.
SBS

PM invokes 'amazing spirit of Australians'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has delivered a New Year's message, urging everyone to take comfort in the "amazing spirit of Australians".
SBS


LisNystrm

Lis RT @StrikeClimate: Excuse me @ScottMorrisonMP?! How can we celebrate when the country is burning. There is nothing to celebrate here. Our h… 30 minutes ago

earthiswarming

💧Little Pip Squeak💧@nonewcoal as earthiswarming RT @TheNewDailyAu: The area burned in the bushfire crisis now rivals some European countries. Yet, Scott Morrison has urged Australians to… 32 minutes ago

NanaJMcK

Nana J RT @PeterWMurphy1: Lacking compassion or empathy for those suffering, PM Scott Morrison tells Australians the best response to the unpreced… 42 minutes ago

RobynK12

💧Robbie K RT @abcnews: 'Patience and calm': How Scott Morrison wants Australians to respond to the bushfires https://t.co/kybDkep2kJ 1 hour ago

TaraVenn

💧💦Tara Venn RT @ReclaimAnglesea: 'Patience and calm': How Scott Morrison wants Australians to respond to the bushfires (The time for patience in relat… 1 hour ago

Keitheveson

Keith Eveson 'Patience and calm': How Scott Morrison wants Australians to respond to the bushfires https://t.co/muvZs4i9sM 1 hour ago

SharonW19338665

SLW RT @ItsBouquet: "Five people are missing, two more are dead and thousands are cut off in remote communities as out-of-control bushfires sav… 2 hours ago

