Navy to rescue people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region

The skies turned red over Mallacoota in Australia on Tuesday as residents and holiday-makers evacuated to the beach to escape approaching bushfires. Further up the coast at Batemans Bay a similar evacuation led to people fleeing to the beach to escape the blaze. Two more people have died in the fires...
The Australian Defence Force and emergency services in Victoria are preparing today to evacuate people stranded in the beachside town of Mallacoota in East... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNews