Navy to rescue people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Emergency services officials say some people could be stuck in the Victorian town of Mallacoota for weeks.
News video: Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises

Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises 00:59

 The skies turned red over Mallacoota in Australia on Tuesday as residents and holiday-makers evacuated to the beach to escape approaching bushfires. Further up the coast at Batemans Bay a similar evacuation led to people fleeing to the beach to escape the blaze. Two more people have died in the fires...

Navy to evacuate people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region

Emergency services officials say some people could be stuck in the Victorian town of Mallacoota for weeks.
SBS

Australian troops prepare for bushfire emergency evacuations by sea

Australian troops prepare for bushfire emergency evacuations by seaThe Australian Defence Force and emergency services in Victoria are preparing today to evacuate people stranded in the beachside town of Mallacoota in East...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNews

Of_the_People7

OfThePeople #Bernie2020🔥 #TooFarLeft RT @dwnews: An Australian navy ship made it to the coastal town of Mallacoota in Victoria to rescue thousands of people trapped by fires si… 22 minutes ago

GroundZeroPet

ConnieMack https://t.co/Z3tmQHz0Yo. Hard to believe people who cant get phone/power etc are whingeing about it! 25 minutes ago

NaomiMo16023848

Poppy Rose RT @7NewsWideBay: The effort to rescue and feed thousands of people stuck in isolated towns in Victoria's fire-ravaged east has started. Th… 28 minutes ago

RichForrest2

Richard Forrester Navy to rescue people in Mallacoota as evacuation order issued for Victoria's alpine region https://t.co/ybEr8RkE7W via @SBSNews 31 minutes ago

aroseforarose61

Rosalie Markovics The fires in Australia not abating . Navy needs to rescue people on Mallacoota, Victoria. I lived is south NSW duri… https://t.co/rqTERWkDG5 35 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica An Australian navy ship made it to the coastal town of Mallacoota in Victoria to rescue thousands of people trapped… https://t.co/bk5VkMDnxk 58 minutes ago

cheztrev

cheryl RT @7NewsBrisbane: The effort to rescue and feed thousands of people stuck in isolated towns in Victoria's fire-ravaged east has started. T… 59 minutes ago

