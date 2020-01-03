Global  

Fire warnings in place for entirety of South Australia's Kangaroo Island

SBS Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A bushfire on South Australia's Kangaroo Island has so far burned through 14,000 hectares.
News video: Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire

Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire 01:43

 Footage from fire crews on the ground in New South Wales, Australia where bushfires continue to burn. Video shows the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning south of Nowra. The crew was forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through. It comes as two more people...

New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires [Video]New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires

A third state of emergency will be declared for Australia's most populous state as thousands of people evacuate away from bushfire-ravaged towns. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires [Video]Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Fears of shifting winds as SA fire rages

South Australia fires expected to merge, fears of homes lost in Tasmania

Two bushfires on South Australia's Kangaroo Island have destroyed about 4000 hectares of scrub while two blazes reached emergency warning level in scorching...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •Sify

