Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Two dead in Kangaroo Island bushfire

The Age Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
South Australian police say they believe the pair was travelling in a car on the Playford Highway when the vehicle was overrun by fire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire [Video]Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire

Footage from fire crews on the ground in New South Wales, Australia where bushfires continue to burn. Video shows the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning south of Nowra. The crew was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'This could be an ecological disaster': Fires ravage Kangaroo Island

The Country Fire Service has urged Kangaroo Island residents to seek refuge in Kingscote or Peneshaw as a bushfire continues to burn across the island.
SBS

The Kangaroo Island bushfire

Two people have died in a bushfire which continues to burn uncontrolled on South Australia's Kangaroo Island.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.