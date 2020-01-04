Global  

Highways closed as Western Australia bushfire still burns

SBS Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Authorities say the main road links between Western Australia and South Australia remain closed because of a bushfire.
News video: 'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis

'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis 00:44

 Naomi Watts has been left "heartbroken" by the bushfire crisis in Australia and urged her followers to "pray for rain" as firefighters continue to struggle to contain the blaze.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Aerial View of Bushfire in Australia Seen From Plane [Video]Aerial View of Bushfire in Australia Seen From Plane

A passenger saw a severe bushfire as his plane moved above a forest area in Australia. Dense smoke and huge flames were seen erupting from the trees, reaching up to the sky. 

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee [Video]Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee

Bushfire crisis kills volunteer firefighter as authorities urge residents of five Melbourne suburbs to evacuate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

David Warner in shock over Australia's bushfire crisis

*Sydney:* Opener David Warner on Thursday said he is still in shock at the escalating horrors of bushfire that has gripped Australia and paid tributes to...
Mid-Day

