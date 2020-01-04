Global  

Australia's biggest navy ship leaves Sydney on bushfire mission

SBS Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The HMAS Adelaide has left Sydney to help with bushfire relief along the New South Wales-Victorian border, equipped for disaster and humanitarian aid.
Sydney's skies turn orange as bushfires rage [Video]Sydney's skies turn orange as bushfires rage

Bushfire fanned by winds joined into a single giant blaze north of Sydney late on Friday, blanketing Australia&apos;s biggest city in hazardous smoke, turning the skies orange. Emer McCarthy..

Firefighters flee Australia bushfire [Video]Firefighters flee Australia bushfire

The video was shared as a warning about the intensity and speed of an unfolding bushfire in the Sydney area.

David Warner in shock over Australia's bushfire crisis

*Sydney:* Opener David Warner on Thursday said he is still in shock at the escalating horrors of bushfire that has gripped Australia and paid tributes to...
Mid-Day

Cricket-Head trusts officials on bushfire smoke in Sydney test

Australia's Travis Head says he is confident match officials would not put the health of players at risk if hazardous bushfire smoke impacted the third test...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

