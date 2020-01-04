Kangaroo Island fire claims two lives

Freeman RT @colugal: @simonahac @ScottMorrisonMP @abc730 Lie number3, I said fire fighters who died. “Dick and Clayton were in the process of retu… 8 minutes ago

Columba Gallagher @simonahac @ScottMorrisonMP @abc730 Lie number3, I said fire fighters who died. “Dick and Clayton were in the proc… https://t.co/mVmzJ1uGFo 53 minutes ago

Australian Nature RT @mixedmediatalk: Many have lost homes and next week there could be more fires. My relatives have lost their home are now figuring out wh… 4 days ago

Susan Farquhar Many have lost homes and next week there could be more fires. My relatives have lost their home are now figuring ou… https://t.co/jbLI6nVHSr 4 days ago

Megan #FREEAssange RT @Aussie4Refugees: Fire claims lives of pilot and son as blazes rip through more than a third of Kangaroo Island -> https://t.co/m6eFcdEz… 4 days ago