Kangaroo Island fire claims two lives

SBS Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Firefighters are continuing to work on the fatal Kangaroo Island bushfire that has blackened more than 155,000 hectares.
WEB EXTRA: Caring For Injured Animals On Kangaroo Island [Video]WEB EXTRA: Caring For Injured Animals On Kangaroo Island

The wildfires in Australia have taken a toll on animals. Here's a look at those who are helping the animals on Kangaroo Island.

Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island [Video]Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island

Occurred on January 2, 2020 / Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "A fire twister and fire tornado on Kangaroo Island during a devastating bushfire."

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers assessing damage from devastating fires

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) is assessing damage caused to its timber plantations and those of independent tree growers from recent...
Kangaroo Island fire stock losses run into thousands as PM urges us to help out tourism operators

Officials say assessments are still underway but big stock losses are expected from the Kangaroo Island bushfire.
haikeaone1

Freeman RT @colugal: @simonahac @ScottMorrisonMP @abc730 Lie number3, I said fire fighters who died. “Dick and Clayton were in the process of retu… 8 minutes ago

colugal

Columba Gallagher @simonahac @ScottMorrisonMP @abc730 Lie number3, I said fire fighters who died. “Dick and Clayton were in the proc… https://t.co/mVmzJ1uGFo 53 minutes ago

AustralNature

Australian Nature RT @mixedmediatalk: Many have lost homes and next week there could be more fires. My relatives have lost their home are now figuring out wh… 4 days ago

mixedmediatalk

Susan Farquhar Many have lost homes and next week there could be more fires. My relatives have lost their home are now figuring ou… https://t.co/jbLI6nVHSr 4 days ago

GraffitiExpert

Megan #FREEAssange RT @Aussie4Refugees: Fire claims lives of pilot and son as blazes rip through more than a third of Kangaroo Island -> https://t.co/m6eFcdEz… 4 days ago

zephyr9673

Fynder enlil Fire claims Kangaroo Island luxury resort as locals count cost of deadly bushfires - ABC News https://t.co/bJ9Kubexwo 4 days ago

